Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,240 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 344,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 84,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WASH. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WASH opened at $26.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.72. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.16). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $82.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

