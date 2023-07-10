Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,472 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in NNN REIT by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 31,392 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 197,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The business had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 114.58%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

