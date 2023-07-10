Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,873 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Mercury General by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General by 471.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 675,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 46,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday.

Mercury General Stock Performance

NYSE:MCY opened at $29.24 on Monday. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is -19.48%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

