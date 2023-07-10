Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 419 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $183.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.08 and a 200-day moving average of $207.62. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

