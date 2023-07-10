Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,689 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 177.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GPK. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

