Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ELV. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.80.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $429.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.73 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

