Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 125,690 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,699,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,986,000 after purchasing an additional 73,667 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

G stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $1,425,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,166,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, Director James C. Madden acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,746.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $1,425,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,166,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,144 shares of company stock valued at $10,364,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

