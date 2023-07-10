Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Biogen by 55.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,164,000 after purchasing an additional 83,922 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 16.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 14.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.27.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $275.07 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.66.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

