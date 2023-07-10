Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $327.80 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $181.30 and a fifty-two week high of $332.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

