Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,834 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 85,515 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $132.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.26. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $137.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.23.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $519,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,929 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,454.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $941,572.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,237,721.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $519,218.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,454.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,572 shares of company stock worth $4,738,447. 33.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.