Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stake Cut by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Loews were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Loews by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Loews by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after buying an additional 43,797 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Loews by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

Loews Price Performance

In other Loews news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 34,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $185,339.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 259,796 shares of company stock worth $14,119,786. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of L stock opened at $60.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.