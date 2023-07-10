Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATY opened at $32.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CATY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Director Richard Sun bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.