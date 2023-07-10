Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

LOW stock opened at $221.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $226.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

