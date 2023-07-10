Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,614.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $59.30 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $71.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

