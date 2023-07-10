Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $365.72 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

