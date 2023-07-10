Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after buying an additional 196,951 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.8 %

KKR stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -75.00%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

