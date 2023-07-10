Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,774 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Splunk by 54.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $104.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.53 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $116.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.32.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

