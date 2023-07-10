Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $82.15 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.