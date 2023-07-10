Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 3,334 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $93,697,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 84.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $565.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million. Research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,819,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

