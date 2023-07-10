Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 981 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 981 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,956,000. Natixis grew its position in VeriSign by 3,177.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 267,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after acquiring an additional 259,726 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,003,000 after buying an additional 233,031 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,033.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,510,000 after buying an additional 220,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,968,000 after buying an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $129,732.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,287,674.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $1,267,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $137,720,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,509 shares of company stock worth $10,014,171 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSN opened at $222.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.24 and a 52-week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

