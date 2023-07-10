Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Equity Residential by 2.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EQR opened at $66.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,597 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

