Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,556,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $190.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.95. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $193.43.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

