Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 711.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 501,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,586,000 after buying an additional 439,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,716,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,211,000 after buying an additional 363,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $104.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

