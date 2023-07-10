Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $169.33 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

