Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 2,900 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in DocuSign by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $49.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.04. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $77.24.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

