Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 7,880 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 161.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Trading Down 0.8 %

NI opened at $27.52 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.