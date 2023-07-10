Machina Capital S.A.S. Cuts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $294,885,000 after buying an additional 42,525 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after buying an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after buying an additional 64,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,443,000 after buying an additional 599,089 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $89.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.19. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 85,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,399.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.19. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 85,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,399.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,026 shares of company stock valued at $600,823 and have sold 19,778 shares valued at $1,772,908. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

