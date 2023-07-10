Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $138,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $171.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.45 and its 200-day moving average is $179.44. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

