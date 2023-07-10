Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,718 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 101,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at $63,730,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,730,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $42.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $45.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

