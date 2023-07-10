Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $189,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $6,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.80.

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.3 %

ELV stock opened at $429.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.73 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.16.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

