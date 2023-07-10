Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $201,000 Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,234,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $135.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

