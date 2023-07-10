Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $241,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Mizuho started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

RMD stock opened at $215.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.02. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.04 and a twelve month high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $324,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,830,068.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,966,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $324,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,830,068.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $7,010,245. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

