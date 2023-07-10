Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $134,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $70.04 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.02.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.