Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $142,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $66,942,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4,515.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,583,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,114,000 after purchasing an additional 945,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CIEN. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at $19,092,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,007 shares of company stock valued at $847,234. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

