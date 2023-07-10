Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $145,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $83.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.05. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

