Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $163,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $80.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.03. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Read More

