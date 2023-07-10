Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $163,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 2.4 %

WY opened at $33.45 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

