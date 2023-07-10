Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $195,000 in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in UDR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in UDR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

UDR stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 142.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 560.02%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

