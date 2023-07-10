Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $231,000 in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Genpact by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on G. Citigroup reduced their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

Genpact Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,836,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,586,345.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,836,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,586,345.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,520,115.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,725.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 258,144 shares of company stock valued at $10,364,645 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of G opened at $37.47 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

See Also

