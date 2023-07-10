Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $255,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $263,599,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 310,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,943,000 after buying an additional 215,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gartner by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 895,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,849,000 after buying an additional 189,986 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IT opened at $347.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.05 and a 1 year high of $363.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,029.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,225,029.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

