Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $912,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

PFE stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $200.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

