Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $140,000 Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG opened at $31.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.63%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

