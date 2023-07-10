Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $166,000 Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVT stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 151.76%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

