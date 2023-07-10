Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $234,000 Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 152,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in State Street by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 377,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 39,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $73.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.