Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN stock opened at $105.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.25.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

