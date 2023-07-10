Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 130.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 251.7% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 182,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $513.90 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $553.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $483.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.35. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,604,810.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,593,528.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $486,699.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,233.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,604,810.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 275,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,593,528.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,088 shares of company stock valued at $19,081,728. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

