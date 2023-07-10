Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Textron by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 354,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 77,657 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $67.53 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

