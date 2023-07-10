Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,682,000 after buying an additional 126,162 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,752,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,138,000 after buying an additional 193,465 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $67.65 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.23%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

