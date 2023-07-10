Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.