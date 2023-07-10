Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Tractor Supply by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 322,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,683,000 after purchasing an additional 233,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.15.

TSCO stock opened at $216.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.55. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

